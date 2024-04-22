Catholic World News

Massachusetts politicians to speak at Vatican climate conference

April 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on WBUR

CWN Editor's Note: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu are scheduled to speak at a Vatican conference on climate change in May. Both are outspoken advocates of unrestricted legal abortion.

Governor Healey was recently the featured speaker at a Boston fundraiser for the Catholic Schools Foundation, which is chaired by Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

