Renewed papal appeal for peace

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his April 21 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“t is with concern and also with grief that I am continuing to follow the situation in the Middle East,” he said. “I renew my appeal not to give in to the logic of vengeance and war. May the paths of dialogue and diplomacy, which can do so much, prevail.”

“I pray every day for peace in Palestine and Israel, and I hope that these two peoples may stop suffering soon,” he continued. “And let us not forget martyred Ukraine, the martyred Ukraine which suffers so much because of the war.”

