Catholic World News

Vatican puts Texas Carmelite convent under supervision of national association

April 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a decree placing a Carmelite convent in Texas under the jurisdiction of the national Carmelite Association, ending the mandate that had placed the convent under the rule of Bishop Michael Olsen of Fort Worth.

The Monastery of the Holy Trinity has been locked in a battle with Bishop Olson, who removed the community’s superior, sought to dismiss her from the order, and ordered the convent closed to the public. The Carmelites appealed the bishop’s orders and claimed that he had overstepped his authority—prompting the bishop to say their stance was “scandalous and schismatic.”

Last year the Vatican’s Dicastery for Religious gave Bishop Olson authority over the convent. The bishop said that the new order from Rome was made with his approval, “to help restore the Carmel of Arlington to health and unity with the local and universal Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!