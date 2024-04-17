Catholic World News

Pope prays for release of prisoners of war

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly audience on April 17, Pope Francis offered a prayer for prisoners of war. “May the Lord move wills so they may all be freed,” he said.

“We think of the Holy Land, of Palestine, of Israel,” the Pope said. “We think of Ukraine, tormented Ukraine.”

