Pope, Council of Cardinals continue discussion of women in the Church

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s nine-member advisory Council of Cardinals concluded a two-day meeting on April 16.

On the first day, the prelates continued their discussion of women in the Church and heard from Sister Regina da Costa Pedro, director of the Pontifical Mission Societies of Brazil, and Stella Morra, a theology professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

On the second day, the prelates listed to a report on the Synod on synodality by Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, and Msgr. Piero Coda, secretary general of the International Theological Commission. They also discussed the implementation of Praedicate Evangelium, the Pope’s apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, at the diocesan level.

“Throughout the session there were references—and on several occasions prayer—dedicated to the scenarios of war and conflict being experienced in so many places around the world, particularly in the Middle East and in Ukraine,” according to the Vatican statement on the meeting.

