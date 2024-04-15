Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, with Pope Francis taking part in Monday discussions.

The Vatican has not announced the subjects on the agenda for the meeting. The most recent meeting, in February, saw discussions of the role of women in the Church and the preparations for the Synod on Synodality.

Following the replacement of several members last year, the Council now includes: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State; Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Vatican City governorate; Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa; Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay; Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg; Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston; Cardinal Juan José Omella Omella of Barcelona; Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec; and Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha of São Salvador da Bahia, Brazil.

