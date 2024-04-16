Catholic World News

Polish bishops launch day of prayer for unborn after lawmakers advance pro-abortion bills

April 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Poland declared a day of prayer after lawmakers introduced four pro-abortion bills.

The first two bills would permit the killing of unborn children during the first twelve weeks of their life; the other two would bar the prosecution of abortionists and permit the killing of unborn children with disabilities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!