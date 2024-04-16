Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Australian stabbings

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name to Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, following the Bondi Junction stabbings.

The Pope assured those affected by the stabbings of his spiritual closeness and prayed for “the dead, the injured, as well as the first responders.”

