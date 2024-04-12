Catholic World News

Bishops lament EU vote to enshrine abortion right

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has voiced dismay at the vote by the European Parliament to access to abortion in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Father Manuel Barrios Prieto said that the result of the vote, while not unexpected, “obviously saddens us.” His statement came after the European Parliament passed the pro-abortion resolution by a vote of 373 to 163.

