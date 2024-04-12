Catholic World News

Africans defending faith, Cardinal Sarah says

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah said that African Church leaders are defending “the universality of the faith,” in an April 9 speech to an audience in Cameroon.

Cardinal Sarah, the former prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, specifically acknowledged the strong opposition that the bishops of Cameroon had registered to the Vatican directive Fiducia Supplicans. He said, “you have greatly and profoundly served the unity of the Church.”

