Cardinal Gregory notes lack of priests at October Synod

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Catholic News Service, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC noted the “lack of parish priests present” at the October Synod.

“If the Synod is going to be a success, it really needs to keep its roots in the Sunday pew,” he said. While the upcoming world meeting of priests in Rome” is needed, and 300 priests “300 priests “is a good delegation,” it is only “a small representation of the total number of priests who are engaged directly in pastoral ministry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

