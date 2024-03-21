Catholic World News

5 parish priests from US to participate in world meeting of priests in Rome

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has selected Fathers Artur Bubnevych (Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic), Joseph Friend (Diocese of Little Rock), Luis Navarro (Diocese of Stockton), Donald Planty (Diocese of Arlington), and William Swichtenberg (Diocese of Green Bay) to take part in “Parish Priests for the Synod: An International Meeting.”

Amid criticism that parish priests are underrepresented in the current Synod, the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops announced the initiative last month. The five-day meeting begins on April 28.

