Jesus joins those who suffer, Pope says

April 11, 2024

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 11 address to the Pontifical Biblical Commission, Pope Francis observed that “Jesus does not explain suffering but bends toward those who suffer.”

The Lord “does not approach pain with generic encouragement and sterile consolations,” but HImself joins in the pain of the suffering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

