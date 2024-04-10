Catholic World News

White House press secretary reacts to Dignitas Infinita

April 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new document, Dignitas Infinita (CWN analysis), during a press briefing.

The press secretary was asked, “Karine, the Vatican, today, put out a new document that states gender-affirming operations risk, quote, ‘threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception,’ and also denounces attempts to obscure, quote, ‘the sexual difference between man and woman.’ Obviously, the President is a devout Catholic. I’m wondering if he has seen that document and if he has any comments on it.”

She responded, “So, I — I’ll say this: So, we are pleased to see that the document you just mentioned, Tyler, further the Vatican’s call to ensure that LGBTQ+ are protected from violence and imprisonment around the world. However, the President will continue to be an advocate for the rights, safety, and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people, here in the U.S. — and not just here in the U.S. but also around the world. And I just don’t have anything else to add.”

The reporter followed up: “What about the — what about the more specific comments about gender theory and — and transgender individuals?”

Jean-Pierre responded, “Look, I’m going to be really careful and — and the President’s role to — to litigate internal Church policy. It’s not — that’s not his role. So, I’m going to be super careful there. But I can speak to the President’s stance, and he’s always been very clear on the importance of protecting — or having protections for the transgender community and the broader LGBTQ+ community. And that’s been very clear since day one of his administration.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!