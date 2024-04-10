Catholic World News

Transgender Catholics, advocates criticize Dignitas Infinita

April 10, 2024

Continue to this story on New Ways Ministry

CWN Editor's Note: Some transgender Catholics and advocates offered strong criticism of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new document, Dignitas Infinita (CWN analysis), in comments made to New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on sexual morality.

Among the critics are Deacon Ray Dever of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, the father of a transgender child; Mara Klein, described as a “nonbinary” member of Germany’s Synodal Way; and Yunuen Trujillo, the Religious Formation Coordinator for the Catholic Ministry with Lesbian and Gay Persons for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

