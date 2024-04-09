Catholic World News

Chinese Church reports hundreds of Easter baptisms

April 09, 2024

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Shanghai reported the baptism of 470 people at the Easter Vigil; the Beijing diocese another 267.

