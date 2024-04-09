Catholic World News

European bishops: abortion cannot be a fundamental right

April 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of the European Union have insisted that abortion “can never be a fundamental right.”

In a statement released before a vote on the inclusion of abortion in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) said that a claim for a “right” to abortion would undermine the basis of human rights. The statement added: “Promoting and facilitating abortion goes in the opposite direction to the real promotion of women and their rights.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!