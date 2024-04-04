Catholic World News

Retired bishop dies, living in Swiss SSPX institute

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Swiss bishop, who made news by announcing that he would spend his retirement at a boarding school run by the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X, has died.

Bishop Vitus Huonder served as Bishop of Chur from 2007 until his retirement in 2019 at the age of 77. He was hospitalized on March 25 and died on April 3.

