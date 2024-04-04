Catholic World News

Pope, in video, laments genital mutilation, discrimination against women

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a video that accompanies his April prayer intention (for the role of women), Pope Francis lamented discrimination against women in education and other areas. He also criticized genital mutilation.

“There are countries where women are forbidden to access aid, open a business, or go to school,” the Pope said. “In these places, they are subject to laws that make them dress a certain way.” (The video showed women dressed in burqas.)

“And in many countries, genital mutilation is still practiced,” the Pope continued. “Let us not rob all these abused women of their voice ... Governments need to commit to eliminate discriminatory laws everywhere and to work toward guaranteeing women’s human rights.”

