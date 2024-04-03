Catholic World News

Vatican, US bishops had drafted statements on gender theory

April 03, 2024

Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican prepares to release a document on human dignity, The Pillar reminds readers that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) had drafted a statement on gender ideology in 2018. The forthcoming document is likely to address the same theme.

The US bishops’ conference had also drafted a statement on gender ideology, and sent it to the DDF for review. But the Vatican asked the American bishops to hold off on their statement until after the Vatican document was released.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

