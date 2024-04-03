Catholic World News

English bishop’s resignation preceded by Vos Estis investigation

April 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The March 14 resignation of Bishop Declan Lang of Clifton, England, at the age of 73 was preceded by the launch a Vos Estis investigation into the mishandling of sexual abuse allegations, The Pillar reported.

Bishop Lang failed to investigate properly—or even to note in a personnel file—allegations against Canon Christopher Whitehead, a Clifton priest whose recent appointment as bishop of Plymouth was scuttled after the allegations were again raised. Canon Whitehead has been cleared and permitted to return to parish ministry, though he will not become Plymouth’s bishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!