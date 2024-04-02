Catholic World News

Vatican News now available in 53 languages

April 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican News service announced on April 2 that it is now providing news coverage in Kannada, a language “spoken by millions of people in India.” The Vatican web site now provides news in 53 different languages.

