Hindu nationalists call for Caritas license for foreign funding to be revoked

April 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Legal Rights Protection Forum has asked the Indian government to revoke the license that permits Caritas India, the charitable organization of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, to receive foreign funds.

The Hindu nationalist group has accused Caritas of fostering conversions.

