Catholic World News

Look up at Jesus amid the ‘terrible days we are living,’ Jerusalem Patriarch preaches at Easter Vigil

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and called on the faithful to look to Jesus rather than focus on their own suffering.

“The terrible days we are living have locked us in, they seem to have annihilated our expectations, to have closed all roads and erased the future,” he preached. “But if only we looked up, if only we stopped being self-absorbed by our pain and trapped behind the boulders that keep us closed in our tombs, perhaps we too, just like the women in today’s Gospel would be able to see something new, something that is being fulfilled.”

“Every time fear is conquered, every time a new step of humanity and fraternity is taken, the risen Lord makes Himself present in our life,” he added. “May we find Him in all those who are still capable of acts of love and forgiveness, which the world thirsts for today more than ever.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!