60,000 attend papal Easter Sunday Mass

March 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 60,000 people attended the outdoor Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, at which Pope Francis presided (video, booklet).

Although the Pope did not preach a homily, he appeared to have overcome the health concerns that led him to skip the Good Friday Stations of the Cross in the Colosseum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

