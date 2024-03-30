Catholic World News

Pope skips Good Friday Via Crucis in effort to preserve health

March 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an effort to “preserve his health,” Pope Francis did not preside at the Stations of the Cross in the Colosseum on the evening of Good Friday, the Vatican announced immediately beforehand.

“To preserve his health for tomorrow’s Vigil and the Holy Mass on Easter Sunday, Pope Francis will follow the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum this evening from Casa Santa Marta” [his residence], according to the announcement.

Earlier in the evening, the Pontiff presided at the liturgical celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter’s Basilica.

This was the second year in a row in which Pope Francis skipped the Via Crucis. As was the case last year, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar general of Rome, imparted the final blessing in his place.

