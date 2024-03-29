Catholic World News

Pope presides at Good Friday service at St. Peter’s Basilica

March 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at the liturgical celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet).

As is customary, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household, preached the Good Friday homily; he emphasized that Christ died for all.

