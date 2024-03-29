Catholic World News

USCCB publishes fact sheet on abortion pills

March 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities has published “Abortion Pills: The Basics,” an updated fact sheet on what abortion pills do, the dangers to women, and the legal status quo.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two related cases challenging the FDA’s approval of looser requirements—including mail-order prescriptions—for the abortion drug mifepristone.

Noting that “chemical abortions are now the most common form of abortion in the United States,” the USCCB has called for daily prayer until June, when the Court will decide the case.

