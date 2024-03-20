Catholic World News

US bishops call for daily prayer for Supreme Court decision on abortion pill

March 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Michael Burbidge, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, have issued a nationwide invitation to daily prayer between March 25 and June, when the Supreme Court will issue a decision on abortion pills.

“On March 26, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that has the potential to make a major impact in the widespread accessibility of chemical abortion (abortion pills),” the prelates noted in their announcement. “Chemical abortions are now the most common form of abortion in the United States.”

“The case is in response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) promoting the availability of chemical abortion while ignoring risks to women and violating federal law,” they added. “In short, the FDA has enabled a nationwide mail-order abortion industry and turned neighborhood pharmacies into chemical abortion providers. While the Supreme Court case is not about ending chemical abortion, it can restore limitations that the FDA has overridden.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!