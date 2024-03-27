Catholic World News

Supreme Court hears abortion-drug case

March 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two related cases challenging the FDA’s approval of looser requirements—including mail-order prescriptions— for the abortion drug mifepristone.

“In nearly 90 minutes of arguments, a consensus appeared to emerge that the abortion opponents who challenged the FDA’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and subsequent actions to ease access to it, lack the legal right or standing to sue,” the Associated Press reported.

Noting that “chemical abortions are now the most common form of abortion in the United States,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has called for daily prayer until June, when the Court will decide the case.

