Amid lawsuits, nation’s first state-funded Catholic school opens applications

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Some 120 students have applied for admission to St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic School, a charter school in Oklahoma founded by the state’s two dioceses.

Charter schools are public schools that are operated by independent boards of directors. The school, approved by Oklahoma school officials in 2023, faces legal challenges; Bishop Thomas Daly, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Education, has said that he is “very suspicious about this idea.”

