Pope writes meditations for Via Crucis at Colosseum, Vatican says

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has announced that for the first time in his pontificate, Pope Francis will write his own meditations for the annual Good Friday evening Way of the Cross at the Colosseum.

The theme of the Pope’s meditations is “in prayer with Jesus on the way of the cross.”

Beginning in 1985, Pope St. John Paul II entrusted the writing of the Good Friday evening meditations to others, though in 2000, he wrote his own meditations.

