Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, Polish president mark 80th anniversary of Ulma family’s martyrdom

March 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, traveled to Markowa, Poland, to celebrate a Mass commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Ulma family’s martyrdom.

Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, along with their seven children, were slain by Nazis for sheltering Jews. They were beatified last September.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who attended the Mass, said that “in silence, they offered a testimony of humanity.” He added, “How many of us would dare to risk our own lives and those of our family members to save another human being?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!