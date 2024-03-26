Catholic World News

Pennsylvania diocese recruits former police to guard schools

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Greensburg, Pennsylvania has begun hiring retired police officers to serve as security guards in parochial school. The head of the program emphasizes that the guards will also be expected to act as mentors to young students.

