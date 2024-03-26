Catholic World News

Leading pro-life obstetrician-gynecologist discusses medical basis of mifepristone ruling

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Dr. Christina Francis, the CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, discussed the 2023 federal appeals court ruling that found that the Food and Drug Administration acted improperly in broadening access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

“Under the FDA’s relaxed protocols, women are at far greater risk of a deadly ectopic pregnancy,” said Francis.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case on March 26.

