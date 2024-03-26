Catholic World News

Vatican releases schedule for papal trip to Venice

March 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has released the schedule for Pope Francis’s visit to Venice on April 28.

The Pontiff will be in the northeastern Italian city for only five hours. He will meet with inmates at a women’s prison, with artists taking part in the 2024 Biennale (a major contemporary art exhibition), and with young people, in a gathering in front of the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute.

The Pontiff will then preach the homily at a Mass celebrated in Piazza San Marco.

