Catholic World News

Pope warns Nigerians against tribalism

March 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on March 25 with members of the Nigerian community in Rome, Pope Francis warned against “tribal isolation.”

“True, one’s own culture is a gift,” the Pope allowed. “Yet not to close it off, but to give it to offer it.”

“Universality,” the Pope said, repeating: “Universality.”

The persistent deadly conflict in Nigeria, which pits Muslims against Christians, has frequently been described as primarily a tribal conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!