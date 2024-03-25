Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin echoes papal call for ‘ecological conversion’

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin called for “a comprehensive ecological conversion” in a message for the screening of a documentary film about the impact of St. Francis of Assisi.

The Vatican Secretary of State said that this conversion requires “a different way of thinking and seeing,” which can overcome selfishness and differences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

