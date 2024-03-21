Catholic World News

Pope urges Poland to protect life from the moment of conception

March 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In remarks to Polish-speaking pilgrims at the conclusion of his March 20 general audience, Pope Francis said, “ Every year on March 24, you celebrate National Life Day in Poland ... Let Poland be a land that protects life at every moment, from the moment it appears in the womb to its natural end. Do not forget that no one is the master of life, whether his own or that of others. I bless you from my heart.”

Two of the three parties in Poland’s new coalition government have vowed to change the nation’s laws in order to permit the killing of unborn children on demand during the first trimester of pregnancy.

