Rupnik worked featured on Vatican News site

March 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On the feast of St. Joseph, the Vatican News site featured an image from the studio of the disgraced former Jesuit, Father Marko Rupnik.

Writing in Catholic World Report, Christopher Altieri remarks: “It is getting more and more difficult to imagine how the Vatican types from Pope Francis on down could possibly mean it when they say they do care about victims or about justice for them in the Church.”

