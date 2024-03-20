Catholic World News

New Biden rules restrict faith-based federal contractors

March 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on City Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the City Journal, Nicole Stelle Garnett explains how new rules issued by the Biden administration restrict the autonomy of faith-based organizations that receive federal funds for social programs.

The new rules put pressure on religious organization to secularize, and limit their freedom to hire only employees who share their religious belieffs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!