India’s bishops call for fasting, prayer to end persecution

March 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India has called the faithful to a day of prayer and fasting on March 22, “to intercede for our nation, particularly for the upcoming general elections this year.”

The bishops called for the effort because of heightened hostility to Christianity in the nation, and an “unprecedented religious polarization that is damaging social harmony and endangering democracy itself.”

