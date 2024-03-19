Catholic World News

Judge approves New Jersey diocese’s $87.5M abuse settlement

March 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: A bankruptcy judge has approved an $87.5-million settlement between a New Jersey diocese and some 300 sexual abuse victims.

“This decision opens a new chapter in the Diocese of Camden, allowing us to finally offer substantial reparations to survivors harmed by sinful priests dating back more than six decades,” said Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!