Catholic World News

Grammy-winning Florida priest returned to ministry after man withdraws allegation

March 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fox 4

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jerome Kaywell, a priest of the Diocese of Venice, Florida, has been returned to ministry.

Citing a “false memory,” the alleged victim withdrew his allegation. Father Kaywell, who recorded a Grammy-winning soul Gospel album prior to his ordination, denied the allegation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!