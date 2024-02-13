Catholic World News

Florida diocese places Grammy-winning priest on leave amid misconduct allegation

February 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, has placed Father Jerome Kaywell on leave following an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor that allegedly took place in the winter of 2013-14.

Kaywell, who recorded a Grammy-winning soul Gospel album prior to his ordination, denies the allegation.

