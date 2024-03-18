Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life on abortion in France: ‘There can be no right to suppress a human life’

March 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to France’s approval of a constitutional right to abortion, the Pontifical Academy for Life said that “precisely in the age of universal human rights, there can be no ‘right’ to suppress a human life.”

The Pontifical Academy for Life urged “all governments and all religious traditions to give their best so that at this stage of history, the protection of life becomes an absolute priority ... The specific life situations and difficult and dramatic contexts of our time must be addressed with the tools of a legal civilization that looks first to the protection of the weakest and most vulnerable.”

“The protection of human life is the first goal of humanity and can only develop in a world free of conflict and divisions, with science, technology, and industry serving the human person and fraternity,” the pontifical academy added.

The pontifical academy’s statement against a constitutional right to abortion in France comes nearly a year and a half after the Pope’s surprise appointment of supporters of legalized abortion to the academy.

According to the Pontifical Academy for Life’s statutes, promulgated by Pope Francis in 2016, members are appointed on the basis of their “faithful service in the defense and promotion of the right to life of every human person,” among other qualifications. Nonetheless, in 2022, the Pope appointed Mariana Mazzucato and Roberto Dell’Oro, two supporters of legalized abortion, to the academy—and both the academy and the Pope himself defended Mazzucato’s appointment.

