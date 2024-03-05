Catholic World News

France makes abortion a constitutional right

March 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: French lawmakers, in a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate, have given overwhelming approval to a constitutional amendment that will guarantee a right to abortion.

Before the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal encouraged the legislators to make France the first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution. “We have a chance to make history,” he said.

After voting 780—72 in favor of the measure, the lawmakers rose to applaud their vote. No major political party had opposed the amendment.

