VP Harris visits abortion clinic

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President Kamala Harris visited an abortion clinic in Minnesota on March 14, highlighting the Biden administration’s support for abortion.

Harris insisted that “when we talk about a clinic such as this it is absolutely about health care and reproductive health care.” She charged that former President Trump, by his failure to support abortion, had become the “architect of a health-care crisis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

