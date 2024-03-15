Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope provokes the ‘same scandalized reactions’ as Jesus did

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In “With Peter, always”—an editorial for the 11th anniversary of the Pope’s election—Vatican spokesman Andrea Tornielli wrote that “at the origin of welcome, closeness, tenderness, and accompaniment, at the origin of a Christian community capable of embracing and listening, there is the echo of mercy that has been experienced and that one seeks—despite a thousand limitations and failures—to return.”

“If we read with these eyes the Pope’s gestures, even those that have provoked in some the same scandalized reactions that Jesus’ gestures provoked two thousand years ago, one discovers their profound evangelizing and missionary force,” added Tornielli, the editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

Tornielli’s comments followed a brief period in which the largest Orthodox church, the second-largest Oriental Orthodox church, and the largest Eastern Catholic church expressed opposition to, or anguish at, the Pope’s actions.

Tornielli made his remarks at the conclusion of his editorial; earlier, he paid tribute to the Pope’s emphasis on peace and mercy.

