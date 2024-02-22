Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox reject Fiducia Supplicans

February 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Evaluating Fiducia Supplicans at the request of Patriarch Kirill, a panel of Russian Orthodox theologians has concluded that the Vatican directive “reflected a sharp departure from Christian moral teaching.”

The judgment was made by the Synodal Biblical-Theological Commission and announced at a February 20 meeting. The commission is chaired by Metropolitan Hilarion, who for more than a decade was the most prominent and visible Russian Orthodox official in relations with the Catholic Church

